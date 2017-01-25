Sports

January 25, 2017 10:36 PM

Northwestern St. beats SE Louisiana 85-71 behind Hall, Bell

The Associated Press
HAMMOND, La.

Devonte Hall scored a career-high 28 points, Jordan Bell had a career 18 points and 12 rebounds and Northwestern State beat Southeastern Louisiana 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern State now has won three of its last four games and in the process snapped Southeastern Louisiana's 16-game home win streak, which previously was the 10th best in the country.

Bell broke a 43-all tie with 16:37 to play and Northwestern State (9-9, 3-4) never trailed again. Bell followed with another 3, Hall hit a jumper, Tra'von Joseph added a layup and the lead went to 10 for the Demons.

Eddy Polanco made a pair of free throws for Southeastern Louisiana (12-9, 5-3) bringing the Lions to within three (60-57) with 9:39 left but they couldn't get closer. The Demons had a 39-23 edge in rebounds and scored 50 second-half points. Southeastern Louisiana led 37-35 at halftime.

Davon Hayes finished with 13 points for the Lions, James Currington and Dimi Cook each scored 11, and Polanco and Moses Greenwood each finished with 10.

