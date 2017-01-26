Sports

January 26, 2017 6:16 AM

Belarus weightlifter banned for urine swap ahead of Olympics

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Belarusian weightlifter Stanislav Chadovich has been banned for four years for trying use substitute urine in a pre-Olympic doping test.

Chadovich had been entered into the 62-kilogram category at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games and was considered a medal contender before he was withdrawn from competition with no explanation.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Chadovich has been found guilty of trying to tamper with a doping test sample in an out-of-competition check.

The IWF did not specify how the subterfuge was detected. Previous cases have typically involved athletes using hidden tubes to fill their sample with clean urine.

The four-year suspension for Chadovich, a former European championship silver medalist, is backdated to July 29, shortly before the Olympics began.

