Belleville sixth-grader ranks among the youngest ever to bowl a 300

By the time Peyton Mercer got through the seventh frame at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville on Saturday, Jan. 21, his hands had already started to tremble and sweat.
He was within five strikes of a 300 game, bowling’s best possible score.
So when the 10th pin of his 12th consecutive strike fell and the crowd which has assembled around his lane erupted in cheers, all that nervousness, adrenaline, excitement and joy brimmed over.
It was simply too much emotion for any 11-year-old to contain.
“I was about to cry on the 11th throw,” said Peyton, who will turn 12 next week. “Everything that had built up just came out; it just overwhelmed me, and I couldn’t hang onto the excitement anymore.”
Peyton is a sixth-grade honor student at Harmony Intermediate in west Belleville and has participated in the Bell-Air Saturday youth bowling league since he was about 5-years-old.
In the aftermath of his perfect game, instinct directed him immediately into the arms of his father Jody Mercer, 41, who had six 300 games of his own before before work-related nerve damage in his hands forced him to quite.
He’s definitely the youngest I’ve ever seen and the youngest ever at Bell-Air Bowl. We also believe he’s the youngest bowler ever to bowl a 300 in Illinois.
Dale Strom, Bell Air Bowl general manager
“I grabbed him up and we both cried like babies, but it was so cool,” Jody Mercer said. “It’s an experience with my son I can’t even describe.”
As the two celebrated his 300 game along with Diana Mercer, Peyton’s mom, Bel-Air Bowl general manager Dale Strom began considering its historical context.
There can’t be many younger bowlers to roll a 300, can there?
According to the United States Bowling Congress, the youngest bowler ever to do so is Hannah Diem of Seminole, Fla., who was perfect in November 2013 at the age of 9 years, six months and 19 days. She beat out Chaz Dennis of Columbus, Ohio, who still holds the distinction of the youngest male to roll a 300 at 10 years, two months.
A July 12, 2012 article in the Orange County Register declared Sam Grayston — a Lake County, Calif. 10-year old with cystic fibrosis — the third youngest in the United States ever to bowl a perfect game.
Through the Tri-County Illinois chapter, Strom has filed an inquiry with the USBC to see exactly where Peyton falls nationally on the all-time list of bowlers with a 300 game. He believes Peyton is among the five youngest and, likely, the youngest ever in Illinois.
“He’s definitely the youngest I’ve ever seen and the youngest ever at Bell-Air Bowl,” Strom said. “We also believe he’s the youngest bowler ever to bowl a 300 in Illinois.”
I was about to cry on the 11th throw. Everything that had built up just came out; it just overwhelmed me, and I couldn’t hang onto the excitement anymore.
Peyton Mercer, bowled a 300 game at age 11
That could take weeks to certify, but the contention stands up to reason.
The Peoria Journal Star reported in December 2009 that Vince Pollard Jr. became Illinois’ youngest to bowl a 300 at the age of 14 years, five months and nine days.
In December 2016, O’Fallon High School sophomore Jordan Peacock bowled a perfect game at 14 years, seven months despite missing most of his right arm.
Peyton has gone well beyond his 170 average before, once bowling an impressive-enough 254 and a 247 one other time. But a perfect 300 had never appeared on his radar until he got to the eighth frame Saturday.
That’s when he stood up to the nerves and completed the task at hand, the retelling of which now brings a broad smile across Peyton’s face.
“Even getting that far, for me, is really special,” Peyton said. “It’s actually special just when I strike out once in the 10th frame. So having gotten all those strikes in the previous frames and to get them all in the 10th frame, I was excited.
“My mom said she prayed for me — ‘Lord if this is his day, let it be his day today and if it’s not to be, let him be happy anyway.’”
Record 300 Games
Source: United States Bowling Congress
First: Canadian Frank Young, 1881 in Hamilton, Ont.
First in U.S.: George Wadleigh, January 1890 in Jersey City, N.J.
Youngest Ever: Hannah Diem, 9 years, 6 months, 19 days, November 2013, in Seminole, Fla.
Youngest Male: Chaz Dennis, 10 years, 2 months Dec. 2006, in Columbus, Ohio
Youngest on Professional Tour: Pete Weber, 15, 1978 in St. Louis
Oldest Ever: Name withheld by request, 90 years, 9 months, 13 days, August 2012 in Fullerton, Calif.
Oldest Female: Ollie Harbin, 81 years, July 2009 in Overland Park, Kan.
Longest between first and second: Joe Norris, San Diego, 1927 and 1994 (67 years)
Most in One Day: 4 by Troy Ockerman, December 1993 in Owosso, Mich.
With Lowest Series: 476 (89, 87, 300) by Reed Townley, January 1989 in Gadsen, Ala.
First by Ambidextrous Male: Neil Bayes, December 1963 (right-handed) and June 1970 (left-handed), both in St. Louis
First by Ambidextrous Female: Lesley Boczar, May 1997 (right-handed) and July 2003 (left-handed), both in Sunrise, Fla.
Comments