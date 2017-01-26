Sports

January 26, 2017 7:11 PM

Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in the June draft.

Nesterov had three goals and nine assists in 35 games for the Lightning this season. The 23-year-old Russian, selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, has eight goals and 20 assists in 119 games.

Racine, a third-round pick by Florida in 2011, had two penalty minutes in one game for the Panthers in the 2013-14 season. Acquired by Montreal last October, the 23-year-old had three assists in 26 games for St. John's of the AHL.

