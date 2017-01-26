No. 3 Maryland routs Illinois 94-49

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Maryland to an easy 94-49 win over Illinois on Thursday night.
Maryland (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) had little trouble on either side of the ball, shooting 43 percent from the field and 7-22 from 3-point range.
The Terrapins got off to a quick start in the first quarter when Illinois went on a 5:28 scoring drought and Maryland a 14-0 run, never giving up the lead.
Much of the success came down in the post, where Maryland outrebounded Illinois 61-34, won the second-chance points battle 25-9 and scored more points in the paint, 44-22.
Brionna Jones added 11 points and five rebounds.
Alex Wittinger led the way for Illinois (8-13, 3-5) with 21 points.
The Illini had very little consistency offensively, shooting 29 percent from the field and 1-17 from beyond the arc. Illinois went through numerous scoring droughts throughout the game, allowing Maryland to go on runs and expand its lead.
Brandi Beasley scored 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terrapins took care of business on the road. Maryland will play the Big Ten's middle of the pack teams in Purdue, Indiana and Iowa next.
Illinois: The Illini looked strong winning their first three home Big Ten games, but they were no match for the Terrapins. Illinois will have a true road test when it travels to Penn State for four of its last games of the season.
UP NEXT
Maryland returns home where it will host Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Illinois travels play Penn State on Sunday.
