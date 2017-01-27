Belleville East Lancers vs East St. Louis Flyers

East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon dunks the ball in the opening minutes of the game against visiting Belleville East.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis Flyers player Arthur Carter (10, left) dribbles the ball downcourt against Belleville East player Rico Sylvester (3).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville East's Javon Pickettt (4) brings the ball downcourt. At left is East St. Louis player Zachery Forest (5).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis Flyers player Arthur Carter yells to a teammate as he brings the ball downcourt against the visiting Belleville East Lancers.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville East's Javon Pickett (4) dribbles past East St. Louis players Arthur Carter and Jeremiah Tilmon (23).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville East's Jaylen Lacey (00, right) looks to pass around East St. Louis player Arthur Carter (10).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville East's Javon Pickettt (4, left) and East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon waiting for a rebound in first half action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon controls the ball in the tipoff of the game against visiting Belleville East.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St.Louis Flyers players show team unity before their game against the visiting Belleville East Lancers Friday night.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com