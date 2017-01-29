Sydney stays unbeaten, Mariners surprise Perth in A-League

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11 Pause

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

1:21 House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.