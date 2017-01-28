Gardner-Webb beats Charleston Southern 85-76

0:58 Belleville East basketball takes on East St. Louis Pause

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it