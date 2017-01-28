Cousins scores 35, Kings top Hornets 109-106

DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings handed the Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss, 109-106 on Saturday night.
Cousins scored the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left on a driving layup from the right side of the lane. The Hornets had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds as Kemba Walker dished out to Frank Kaminsky at the top of the key, but the 7-footer shot an airball. Cousins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw for the final margin.
Darren Collison had 17 points, Anthony Tolliver added 14 and Aaron Afflalo and Willie Cauley-Stein chipped in with 13 apiece for the Kings (19-28), who have won three of their last four games.
Walker had 20 points of his 26 points in the third quarter but the Kings held him scoreless in the fourth. Nic Batum had 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte (23-25).
The Kings were called for a 24-second shot clock violation with less than a minute to play but the Hornets couldn't take advantage as Batum missed a 7-foot jumper on the other end.
TIP-INS
Kings: Outscored the Hornets 48-38 in the paint. ... Tolliver provided a big lift off the bench in the first half with 11 points on three 3-pointers. ... Cousins has 27 double-doubles.
Hornets: Walker has 34 20-point games this season. ... Coach Steve Clifford picked up his eighth technical foul of the season in the second quarter after arguing for a charge on Cousins against Walker. ... Walker moved into third place in franchise history in field goals made (2,586), passing Gerald Wallace. He is behind only Dell Curry and Larry Johnson.
UP NEXT
Kings: Remain on the road, traveling to face Philadelphia on Monday night.
Hornets: Head to the West for a three-game road trip beginning Tuesday at Portland.
Comments