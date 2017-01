Wiggins, Rubio help Wolves outlast Magic in OT, 111-105

0:34 Local attorney plans protest in downtown Belleville Pause

0:47 St. Clair County Board Swearing in

1:54 A new direction for science, technology, engineering and math education

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

1:52 Former Edwardsville cop pleads guilty to multiple burglaries

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:57 How do roundabouts work?