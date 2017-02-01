Sports

February 1, 2017 6:44 PM

More than 80 local high school athletes announce college commitments

News-Democrat

More than 80 metro-east high school athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their playing careers at colleges and universities, large and small.

Among those NCAA Division I recruits is East St. Louis wide receiver Jeff Thomas, whose announcement he would attend the University of Miami was broadcast live on ESPN. Several other D-I commitments were long-anticipated.

Below are links to a full day of BND coverage of National Letter of Intent Day.

Where is your favorite local athlete going to play college football?

East St. Louis’ Thomas announces long-awaited decision

Althoff football players make college picks official

Loyalty to coach led East St. Louis QB to Minnesota

BND Soccer Player of the Year Huels signs with Saint Louis U.

A big day for metro-east girls soccer players

Metro-East college sports signings

VIDEO: East St. Louis LB signs with Illinois

VIDEO: East St. Louis QB follows coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota

VIDEO: East St. Louis’s Thomas makes college pick known on national TV

VIDEO: Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

