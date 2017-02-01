More than 80 local high school athletes announce college commitments

More than 80 metro-east high school athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their playing careers at colleges and universities, large and small.
Among those NCAA Division I recruits is East St. Louis wide receiver Jeff Thomas, whose announcement he would attend the University of Miami was broadcast live on ESPN. Several other D-I commitments were long-anticipated.
Below are links to a full day of BND coverage of National Letter of Intent Day.
