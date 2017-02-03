Dave Butz speaks before St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday that veteran head coach Ken Hitchcock was being replaced by assistant coach and head coach in-waiting Mike Yeo. The firing comes on the heels of the St. Louis Blues' loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO.
East St. Louis all-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas made his college choice known in front of an all-school assembly and a national television audience on ESPN in the school auditorium Feb.1. He choose the University of Miami.