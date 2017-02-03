Sports

February 3, 2017 5:24 AM

Halep withdraws from St. Petersburg event with knee injury

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Simona Halep withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of a knee injury, the same issue that she blamed for her opening-round loss at the Australian Open.

The fourth-ranked Romanian had said she was pain-free after her win over Ana Konjuh this week.

Halep was the top-seeded player in St. Petersburg. Her withdrawal sends Russian wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva into the semifinals, matching her best showing at a WTA tournament.

Vikhlyantseva, ranked 115th in the world, will next play either defending champion Roberta Vinci or Kristina Mladenovic.

Also, second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova advanced by beating fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3. The Slovak will next face either Svetlana Kuznetsova or Yulia Putintseva.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dave Butz speaks before St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

View more video

Sports Videos