Florida Atlantic charges back to beat Old Dominion 65-61

Justin Massey scored 18 points, including the a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left that put Florida Atlantic in front for good en route to a 65-61 win over Old Dominion Saturday night.
Old Dominion led by eight at halftime and nine, 54-45, with 4:25 left to go. A 3-point play by Nick Rutherford started a 5-0 spurt for the Owls (8-13, 4-6 Conference USA). But Brandon Stith answered with a 3-point play for the Monarchs and FAU still trailed 57-50 with 2:24 left.
From there the Owls turned on the jets, scoring 11-straight, including Massey's 3 that made it 59-57, to take the lead for good. Two Rutherford free throws made it 65-61 with eight seconds left and effectively iced it.
Rutherford finished 10 of 11 at the line for 14 points. FAU hit 10 3-pointers for the game while holding Old Dominion to just two.
Stith led the Monarchs (14-9, 7-4) with 14 points.
