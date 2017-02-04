Florida Atlantic charges back to beat Old Dominion 65-61

1:36 Davis' 26 points boost Cahokia to Senior Night victory Pause

1:48 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over East St. Louis

1:16 Cahokia senior leads Comanches to eighth-straight basketball win

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:59 Sometimes presidential losers turn out as winners