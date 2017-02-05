Sports

February 5, 2017 9:47 PM

Venezuela rallies to beat Dominican in Caribbean Series

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Rene Reyes hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run rally with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic 4-3 on Sunday in the Caribbean Series.

With Venezuela trailing by two runs, Ronny Cedeno singled to score Herlis Henry, and then Reyes homered to seal the victory for the Venezuelans (3-1), who will play Mexico (3-1) on Monday in one of the semifinals.

The Mexican lost 4-0 on Sunday against Cuba (3-1), who will take on Puerto Rico (1-3).

The Dominican Republic lost all four of its games in this year*s tournament and has lost 10 straight over the last three Caribbean Series.

Tiago Da Silva (1-0) got the win and Francisco Butto got the last three outs for the save. Juan Grullon (0-1) yielded three hits and three runs in just one inning.

In the late game, Vladimir Banos allowed four hits and Alfredo Depaigne blasted a three-run homer in the fifth as Cuba's Alazanes de Granma defeated Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali 4-0.

Banos (1-0) had a great night striking out five batters and walking just two to get the win.

Javier Solano (0-1) lost the game after yielding nine hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

William Saavedra added a solo home run for the Cubans, looking for their second Caribbean title in three years.

