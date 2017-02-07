Top-ranked Gonzaga faces No. 20 Saint Mary's in big test

2:02 Gov. Rauner talks to students about importance of advanced classes Pause

2:14 Students' artwork is inspiration for St. Louis organization's redesigned logo

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on DeVos' nomination for education secretary

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

3:50 McKendree senior shares immigrant message in time of unrest