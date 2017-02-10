East St. Louis Flyers at Belleville West Maroons

East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon (23, left) swats down a layup by Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson (10) in the first half.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Terrence Hargrove (34, left) guards Belleville West's E. J. Liddell (32) as Liddell pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson (10, left) and East St. Louis' Jeremiah Tilmon watch as a rebound gets away from both of them in the first half.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville West's Will Lanxon (14, left) looks for an open player under the basket.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville West's Tyler Dancy (31, left) fights for a rebound with East St. Louis' Jeremiah Tilmon.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon (23, left) grapples with Belleville West's Keith Randolph (22) after pulling down a rebound in the first half.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Terrence Hargrove takes the ball into the basket in first half action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Terrence Hargrove (34, left) guards Belleville West's E. J. Liddell (32).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon runs downcourt.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com