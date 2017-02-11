Mascoutah Class 2A Wrestling Sectionals

Cahokia's Rozell Baker (right) has Carbondale's Ryder Hales tied up during a wrestleback match at the Mascoutah Class 2A sectionals. Baker won the match.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Cahokia's Rozell Baker (standing) picks up Carbondale's Ryder Hales during a wrestleback match at the Mascoutah Class 2A sectionals. Baker won the match.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Cahokia's Rozell Baker (right) grapples with Carbondale's Ryder Hales during a wrestleback match at the Mascoutah Class 2A sectionals. Baker won the match.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Cahokia's Rozell Baker (left) drops Carbondale's Ryder Hales to the mat during a wrestleback match at the Mascoutah Class 2A sectionals. Baker won the match.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com