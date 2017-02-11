Fleming hits winning 3, Dartmouth gets 2nd Ivy League win

Sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Evan Boudreaux had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Mike Fleming hit a game-winning 3-pointer , and Dartmouth won its second Ivy League game with a 77-74 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Ian Sistare drove the right baseline and sent a cross-court pass to an open Fleming for the go-ahead shot in the corner with 54.1 to go.

Brown turned it over on its next possession but had a look from downtown as the clock expired.

Fleming finished with 17 points and Guilien Smith 14 with five assists for Dartmouth (5-16, 2-6 Ivy League).

Smith hit a 3-pointer with just under four minutes left to extend Dartmouth's lead to 74-66, but Brown rallied to a 74-all tie on Tavon Blackmon's basket with 1:18 left.

Dartmouth shot 65.5 percent from the floor in the second half, including 7 of 11 3-pointers.

Steven Spieth scored 21 points for Brown (11-13, 2-6). Blackmon added 17 with five assists and Obi Okolie scored 13.

