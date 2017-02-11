Sports

February 11, 2017 8:39 PM

Thomas, Gill keep New Orleans in first place

HAMMOND, La.

Erik Thomas scored 20 points and snatched 12 rebounds and New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 60-52 on Saturday night to stay alone atop the Southland Conference standings.

Thomas averages 19.9 points a game for New Orleans and he was right on target against the Lions (13-13, 6-7), making 7 of 12 shots. Christavious Gill added 16 points and sparked a pair of second-half runs. Tevin Broyles scored 10 points for the Privateers (15-9, 10-4), who won their third straight.

Marlain Veal scored 14 points and Dominic Nelson had 14 rebounds for the Lions, who have lost three in a row.

Gill had five points in an 11-0 run that gave the Privateers the lead for good with under five minutes left. The Lions were within two, 49-47, with 1½ minutes remaining but Gill hit a baseline 3-pointer to begin an 11-5 game-ending run.

Southeastern Louisiana committed 23 turnovers and New Orleans 16.

