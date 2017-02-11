Montana beats Northern Arizona 76-59, wins 3rd straight

1:02 East St. Louis basketball takes on Belleville West Pause

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board

3:50 McKendree senior shares immigrant message in time of unrest

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:43 50 years of charms for her bracelet

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man