Former coach honored before Civic Memorial - Triad game

Triad's Kyle Rood (center) defends against Civic Memorial player Jaquan Adams (30, left) as he prepares to shoot. At right is Triad's Jake O'Dell (14).
Tim Vizer
Triad's Beau Barbour is open for a pass during his team's home game against Civic Memorial.
Triad's Noah Moss (30, center) cuts between Civic Memorial players Jaxsen Helmkamp (10) and David Lane (13).
Triad's Beau Barbour (1, right) defends against Civic Memorial's Jaquan Adams.
Triad's Noah Moss (30, right) is closely guarded by Civic Memorial's Jaxsen Helmkamp (10) as he brings the ball downcourt.
Triad's Beau Barbour (1, center) is guarded by Civic Memorial players David Lane (13, left) and Brandon Hampton (5) as he eyes the basket.
Triad's Jake O'Dell (14, right) passes over Civic Memorial's Caden Clark.
Triad's Noah Moss (30, right) passes to a teammate as Civic Memorial player Jaxsen Helmkamp (10) guards him.
Civic Memorial's David Lane pulls down a rebound.
Triad's Noah Moss (30, right) watches as Civic Memorial's Caden Clark looks for an open teammate to pass to early in the game.
Civic Memorial players surround Triad's Beau Barbour (1, second from left) as he goes up for a shot.
Former Triad High School Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored Friday night before the Civic Memorial Eagles played the Triad Knights. The school gymnasium was re-named the "Rich Mason Gymnasium."
Former Triad High School Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored Friday night before the Civic Memorial Eagles played the Triad Knights. The school gymnasium was re-named the "Rich Mason Gymnasium." Here, Mason is applauding former Triad players who were on hand for the event.
The new name -- "Rich Mason Gymnasium" -- is uncovered as paper that had covered the sign falls to the gym floor at Triad High School Friday night. Former Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored before the game between the Civic Memorial Eagles and the Triad Knights.
Triad High School basketball players shake hands with former head coach Rich Mason as they filed past him during a pre-game ceremony in which the school gym was re-named the "Rich Mason Gymnasium."
Former Triad High School Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored Friday night before the Civic Memorial Eagles played the Triad Knights. The school gymnasium was re-named the "Rich Mason Gymnasium."
Former Triad High School Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored Friday night before the Civic Memorial Eagles played the Triad Knights. The school gymnasium was re-named the "Rich Mason Gymnasium." Here, Athletic Director Kenny Deatherage (left) reads the inscription on a plaque that was presented to Mason.
Former Triad High School Head Basketball Coach Rich Mason was honored Friday night before the Civic Memorial Eagles played the Triad Knights. The school gymnasium was re-named the "Rich Mason Here, Mason is interviewed by sports reporters after the ceremony.
