Triad boys basketball coach Josh Hunt

The Breese, IL, Mater Dei Catholic High School Knights and Nashville, IL, High School Hornettes traveled to Southern Illinois for the championship game of the IHSA Class 2A Johnston City girls basketball regional. The winner advanced to the Jacksonville, IL, sectional tournament which begins Monday, Feb. 20.
The Highland High School Bulldogs defeated the Breese Central High School Cougars 41-36 in an IHSA girls basketball Class 3A Central regional played at Central High School in Breese, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
The Edwardsville High School Tigers defeated the Belleville East High School Lancers 70-33 in the IHSA girls basketball Class 3A Collinsville regional final played at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Belleville, IL, Township High School East sophomore Bryce Dowell talks about her 16 points in the Lancers' win over the Belleville, IL, Township High School West Maroons girls basketball team in a regional tournament game in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
Belleville West High School Maroons girls basketball player Kaylee Hanger talks about her key 3-pointers Monday that propelled West past the Granite City High School Warriors in overtime of an IHSA girls basketball game played as part of the Class 4A Regional at Collinsville High School in Collinsville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
13 metro-east wrestlers earned trips to the Illinois High School Association State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Class 2A Mascoutah Wrestling Sectional, held at Mascoutah, IL, High School, near St. Louis, MO.
Belleville, IL, Township High School West boys basketball coach Joe Muniz talks about the Maroons' win over the Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders on Saturday in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
The Centralia, IL, High School Orphans defeated the Belleville, IL, Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 68-54 in an Illinois High School Association IHSA boys basketball game played in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
The East St. Louis, IL, Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville, IL, Township High School West Maroons 56-52 in an IHSA boys basketball game played at Belleville West High School in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.