On cusp of playoff spot, Islanders head on long road trip

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

1:36 Man who killed 13-year-old Granite City boy sentenced

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank

0:57 Highland Bulldogs ride big second half to regional championship

1:04 Home catches fire in Caseyville

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.