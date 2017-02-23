Sports

February 23, 2017 8:27 PM

Wagner gets past Bryant with late push

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Michael Carey had 14 points and 15 rebounds on Thursday night, and Wagner overcame a 13-point deficit, gave it away and retook it in the final minutes to beat Bryant 69-66.

Corey Henson added 15 points and JoJo Cooper scored 13 for the Seahawks (15-12, 11-6), who closed the game on a 12-4 run. Nisre Zouzoua led the Bulldogs (11-19, 8-9) with 25 points.

Wagner's first run was a 16-4 run to tie it at 44 and the briefly pulled in front at 53-51. But Bryant surged back in front and led 64-59 with 4:17 left.

Marcel Pettway had 14 points and Adam Grant scored 10 for Bryant. Ikenna Ndugba had six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

View more video

Sports Videos