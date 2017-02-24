Miami Country Day wins Florida 4A girls basketball title

Kelsey Marshall had 26 points and five rebounds to lead Miami Country Day to an 81-40 win against Jacksonville Providence in the Florida 4A girls basketball championship game Friday.
Country Day (28-1) trailed early in the first period but closed the quarter on a 12-3 run to lead 22-11.
The Spartans had four players in double figures and shot 58 percent (32 of 55) to overwhelm a Providence (26-1) team that was looking to complete a perfect season.
Country Day led 48-23 at halftime and opened the second half on a 13-3 run to push the lead to 61-26 and start a running clock midway through the third period. The Spartans led by as many as 45 points in the fourth period.
Maria Alvarez had 17 points and eight rebounds while Channise Lewis had 12 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Country Day.
Maria Kuhlman had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Providence.
