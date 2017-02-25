Boca Raton beats Miami Ferguson 45-42 for class 9A title

Audrey Ramsey hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Boca Raton to a 45-42 win against Miami Ferguson in the Florida Class 9A girls basketball championship game Saturday.
Boca Raton (25-6) tied the game at 42-all on a jump shot from Ramsey with a minute remaining in regulation. After Ferguson turned it over on its possession, Boca Raton set up a play for Hannah Pratt, who missed a short jumper but tied up Sheslanie Laureano for a loose ball with the possession arrow going to Boca Raton with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Ramsey took the inbounds pass and sank a turnaround jumper from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded.
Ferguson (25-8) led 19-12 in the second period but the Bobcats fought back to take a 25-24 halftime lead. The Falcons went on a 6-0 midway through the fourth period to take a 42-40 lead with 2:10 remaining.
Rachel Levy led Boca Raton with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Ramsey had 10 points. Laureano had 15 points and seven rebounds.
