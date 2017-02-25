Weninger has 22 saves in 3-0 shutout of North Dakota

One night after scoring as many goals as it did in its previous three games, North Dakota's offense was stymied by Nebraska-Omaha sophomore goalie Evan Weninger, who led the Mavericks to a 3-0 National Collegiate Hockey Conference win on Saturday.
"It's very disappointing," UND coach Brad Berry said. "The second period we didn't generate anything. The third period there was some urgency. We've got to start earlier."
Weninger made 22 saves to hand defending national champion UND its fifth shutout of the season. The Fighting Hawks had just one shot on goal in the second period and a total of seven after two periods.
"Obviously with it being senior night you want to show up for the seniors who have given four years of hard work to this school," sophomore forward Christian Wolanin said. "But we didn't show up tonight. It's embarrassing."
Saturday might have been the last home game for UND seniors Gage Ausmus and Matt Hrynkiw. The win by the Mavericks (16-13-5, 9-11-2-0 NCHC) moved them into a tie with North Dakota (16-13-3, 9-11-1-1) in the race for the fourth seed and home ice in the NCHC tournament.
UND closes the season next weekend at Miami (Ohio) while Omaha plays at top-ranked Denver.
"We set up ourselves winning a game (Friday) night to keep moving forward," Berry said. "Now we take a step back."
There wasn't much fight in the Fighting Hawks, who had 15 of their 22 shots in the last period.
The Mavericks' David Pope scored his second goal of the series at 8:45 of the first period to give UNO a 1-0 lead. Skating with a man advantage, Pope one-timed a cross-ice pass from Luc Snuggerud over Cam Johnson's glove. Austin Ortega had his third assist of the series.
Ortega had an empty-net goal last in the game.
"Last night we gave up a few turnovers and a couple of bad penalties and it cost us. Tonight we wanted to turn that around," Ortega said.
Weninger started in goal for UNO after Alex Blankenburg gave up six goals in a 6-4 loss on Friday.
UND didn't generate a lot of offense. It got its only shot on goal in the second period at 16:45. Weninger was the difference early with a few tough stops that gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead heading into the third period.
Weninger made four saves during a UND power play early in the third period. Just as the power play ended, Riley Alferd scored on a rush to make it 2-0. Ortega found the streaking Alferd from center ice and Alferd netted a shot from the left circle.
If it was UND's final game at home this season, it will end with a 9-8-2 record. It was 16-2-1 last season.
"It was us not making plays and us not being committed to getting to the areas where we needed to," Berry said. "When your lives are on the line and your playoff hopes are on the line you have to have that urgency to your game. I didn't think we had it."
