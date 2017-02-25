Sports

February 25, 2017 10:15 PM

San Diego beats pesky Portland 85-82 behind Carter's 21 pts

SAN DIEGO

Olin Carter III scored 21 points and Cameron Neubauer had 18 points and San Diego outlasted Portland's comeback attempt with an 85-82 win on Saturday.

Tyler Williams' 3 with 17:29 left gave San Diego (13-17, 6-12 West Coast Conference) a 51-38 lead, but Portland rallied with a 15-4 run and trailed by two with 9:34 left.

D'Marques Tyson made a 3 to give Portland an early 17-12 lead before the Toreros went on a 12-2 run during which Jose Martinez hit back-to-back 3s for a 24-19 lead.

Gabe Taylor's layup with 6:14 before halftime brought the Pilots to within 24-23, but San Diego went on a 19-8 run and led 43-31 at intermission.

Brett Bailey added 12 points and eight rebounds for San Diego, Martinez and Williams each scored 11 and Juwan Gray 10.

Tyson led Portland (10-21, 2-16) with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting, Gabe Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds and Rashad Jackson and Jazz Johnson each scored 14.

