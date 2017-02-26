Vrbata's late goal lifts Coyotes past Sabres

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season Pause

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection