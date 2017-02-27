Stars acquire Greg Pateryn from Canadiens for Jordie Benn

1:10 Althoff basketball senior talks about win over Marion Pause

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

1:43 Lindenwood professor writes book on mother of Virgin Mary

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband