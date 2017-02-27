Coastal Carolina edges Louisiana-Monroe in 77-72 win

1:26 Wesclin junior's career game lifts Warriors to regional title Pause

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

1:03 Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east