March 1, 2017 7:26 PM

Greensboro West Gadsden boys win 1A championship

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Seniors Rodarius Stokes, Mark Bradwell and Xavier Bush scored 14 points each Wednesday night to lead Greensboro West Gadsden to a 64-44 victory over top-ranked Wildwood in the Florida Class 1A boys basketball championship game.

Bradwell grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Panthers (24-6), who shot 50 percent from the floor and caused 21 Wildwood turnovers.

Bryan Jackson led Wildwood (24-4) with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but the rest of the Wildcats made only 11 of 50 shots (22 percent), including 2 of 28 from behind the arc.

Darion Wilson, Wildwood's leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, was held to three points.

Sammy Carter opened the game with a 3-pointer for West Gadsden, which led all the way.

Two 3-pointers by Shemar Rose helped the Wildcats reduce a 22-point lead to 10 late in the third quarter, but Jimmy Hester opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point play and the Panthers pulled away.

