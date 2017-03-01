Greensboro West Gadsden boys win 1A championship

Seniors Rodarius Stokes, Mark Bradwell and Xavier Bush scored 14 points each Wednesday night to lead Greensboro West Gadsden to a 64-44 victory over top-ranked Wildwood in the Florida Class 1A boys basketball championship game.
Bradwell grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Panthers (24-6), who shot 50 percent from the floor and caused 21 Wildwood turnovers.
Bryan Jackson led Wildwood (24-4) with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but the rest of the Wildcats made only 11 of 50 shots (22 percent), including 2 of 28 from behind the arc.
Darion Wilson, Wildwood's leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, was held to three points.
Sammy Carter opened the game with a 3-pointer for West Gadsden, which led all the way.
Two 3-pointers by Shemar Rose helped the Wildcats reduce a 22-point lead to 10 late in the third quarter, but Jimmy Hester opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point play and the Panthers pulled away.
