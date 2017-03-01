Belleville East Class 4A Regional--Belleville West vs. Belleville East

Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz.
Belleville East's Roderick Morgan guards Belleville West's Keith Randolph as he drives to the hoop during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East's E.J. Aldridge blocks Belleville West's Keith Randolph as he tries to put up a basket during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville West's Eric Liddell goes for a layup past Belleville East's E.J. aldridge during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East's Javon Pickett and Belleville West's Dalton Fox battle for a rebound during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville West's Elijah Powell passes the ball away from Belleville East's Rico Sylvester during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville West's Elijah Powell pulls away from Belleville East's E.J. Aldridge during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East's Javon Pickett drives the ball past Belleville West's William Lanxon during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East head coach Abel Schrader.
Belleville West's Eric Liddell dunks the ball as Belleville East's E.J. Alridge look on during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East's Rico Sylvester is guarded by Belleville West's Tyler Dancy and Dalton Fox during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville West's Dalton Fox shoot for a asket as Belleville East's E. J. Aldridge moves in to block during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
Belleville East's Jaylen Lacey tries to block Belleville West's Keith Randolph as he drives to the basket during their Class 4A Regional on Wednesday.
