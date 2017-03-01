Sports

March 1, 2017 10:27 PM

Xday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

County Line 63, Alpena 43

Guy-Perkins 102, Dermott 73

Marvell 74, Bay 51

E. Poinsett Co. 69, Foreman 46

Lavaca 47, Blevins 40

Marked Tree 52, England 44

Charleston 72, Junction City 44

Jessieville 55, Centerpoint 49

Paris 72, McGehee 65

Bauxite 56, Huntsville 40

Pottsville 72, West Side-Greers Ferry 64

Pulaski Robinson 66, Trumann 56

Harrison 84, Greene Co. Tech 52

Maumelle 100, Forrest City 71

Morrilton 72, Blytheville 58

Jacksonville 75, Lake Hamilton 59

Marion 51, Sheridan 49, 2OT

Pine Bluff 38, Benton 35

Conway 48, Fayetteville 34

LR Central 60, Bentonville 55

Acorn 65, Omaha 56

Bay 49, Nemo Vista 41

Mount Vernon Enola 47, Izard County 29

Caddo Hills 47, Conway Christian 45

Carlisle 57, Harmony Grove 42

Hector 57, Brinkley 52, 2OT

Charleston 45, Prescott 40

Greenland 58, Junction City 42

Jessieville 62, Genoa Central 48

Cent Ark Christian 62, Dumas 41

Ozark 54, Dollarway 20

Pottsville 36, Lonoke 34

Farmington 60, Batesville 55

Harrison 56, Paragould 36

Valley View 51, Alma 41

El Dorado 57, LR Hall 34

Russellville 50, Searcy 33

West Memphis 52, Greenwood 46

Conway 73, Har-Ber 44

FS Northside 62, Bentonville 51

Springdale 49, Cabot 46, OT

