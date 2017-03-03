Cahokia defeats Mater Dei for Class 3A Regional title

Cahokia's Thomas Bell slams late in the 2nd half against Mater Dei in the Class 3A regional championship game.
Derik Holtmann
Mater Dei's Cordell Beckmann guards Cahokia's Jakorey Davis as he tries to get a shot off during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Mater Dei's Mason Toennies works to get a shot off against Cahokia's Thomas Bel during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Derrick Aaron draws a foul as Mater Dei's Nolan Robben stretches for the ball during a Class 3A regional championship game.
Mater Dei's Tyler Goebel guards Cahokia's Wayne Grant as he pushes the ball down court during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Thomas Bell tries to get a shot off against Mater Dei's Mason Toennies during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Mater Dei's Matt Spears puts up a shot against Cahokia during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Richard Robinson puts up a shot against Mater Dei during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Mater Dei Nolan Robben and Mason Toennies battle with Cahokia's Wayne Grant as he looks for an outlet after rebounding the ball.
Mater Dei's Mason Toennies looks for an outlet as Cahokia defenders Thomas Bell and Malik Johnson put on pressure.
Mater Dei's Noah Gerdes works to get a shot off against Cahokia during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Jakorey Davis works to get a shot off against Mater Dei's Noah Gerdes during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Derrick Aaron puts up a reverse layup against Mater Dei during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Cahokia's Thomas Bell puts up a shot against Mater Dei defenders during the Class 3A regional championship game.
Mater Dei students cheer on their team and give Cahokia players a rough time during the Class 3A regional championship game Friday night in Breese. See a gallery of photographs at bnd.com. See story, 2B.
Cahokia's Thomas Bell is fouled trying to get a shot off against Mater Dei defenders during the Class 3A regional championship game.
