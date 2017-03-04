Thomas-Amin lead Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word, 81-64

Rashawn Thomas and Ehab Amin combined to score 51 points and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guaranteed itself at least a first-round bye in the Southland Conference tournament by beating Incarnate Word 81-64 in the regular season finale Saturday.
The Islanders finish in a three-way tie for second place with Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin, and claim the No. 2 seed into the conference tournament based on tiebreakers.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi receive a double bye that puts the Islanders in the semifinals round Friday in Katy, Texas.
Thomas was 13 of 20 from the field, dished six assists and finished with 31 points to lead Texas A&M-CC (19-10, 12-6). Amin finished with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sam Burmeister finished with 21 points to lead Incarnate Word (12-17, 7-11), which entered the final game in a four-way tie for eighth place in conference. The top eight teams advance to the tourney.
