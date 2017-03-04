Lombard Montini defeats Palatine Fremd for 3rd place in 4A

Senior guard Claudia Kunzer scored 10 points to lead Lombard Montini past Palatine Fremd 35-22 on Saturday to capture third place in the girls 4A state finals.
Sam Mitchell added 8 points for Montini (33-2), while Grace Tworek led Fremd (28-8) with 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Montini held Fremd to 14.7 percent shooting from the field while hitting 32.4 percent of its shots. Fremd was 12 for 17 from the foul line, compared to five for six for Montini.
The Lady Broncos took the lead 5 seconds into the game when Frankie Kokkines hit two free throws and never trailed. Montini led 15-10 at the half.
Undefeated Edwardsville beat Montini 37-35 in Friday's semifinals, while Fremd lost to Geneva 34-33.
