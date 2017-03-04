Sports

March 4, 2017 8:48 PM

Stephen F Austin beats rival Sam Houston St to close season

The Associated Press
NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Leon Gilmore III scored 16 points and Stephen F Austin closed out its regular season with a 64-56 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

Stephen F Austin (17-13, 12-6 Southland Conference) finishes in a three-way tie for second place with Texas A&M--Corpus Christi and Houston Baptist. The Islanders claim the No. 2 seed based on tiebreakers. The Lumberjacks and Huskies both have first-round byes into the quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday in Katy, Texas.

Sam Houston State (19-12, 10-8) is locked into the No. 5 seed and plays a preliminary round game Wednesday.

Ty Charles finished with 15 points and Kevon Harris added 14 for the Lumberjacks, who shot 47 percent and held a dominating 41-26 edge on the glass.

Paul Baxter and John Dewey III each scored 11 points for Sam Houston State. The Bearkats had a poor shooting night all around, finishing 39 percent from the field, 13 percent from long range, and 54 percent at the line.

A Dallas Cameron 3 gave the Lumberjacks a double-digit lead early in the second half. The Bearkats made a push midway through the period, but never got within three points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

View more video

Sports Videos