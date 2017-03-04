Destrehan wins 5A girls championship to cap perfect season

In a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the state, Destrehan defeated Barbe 62-57 in the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 5A girls basketball state championship Saturday night at the University Center.
The Wildcats finish the season a perfect 35-0, while Barbe drops to 33-4.
The story of the game was the fourth quarter. A back-and-forth contest that was tied 44-44 heading into the final period, Destrehan outscored Barbe 18-13 in the final period, including a late bucket with under 30 seconds left to seal it.
Senior guard Kara Ursin was named the Most Outstanding Player after scoring 27 points with 11 rebounds and six assists for Destrehan. LeLe Morris had 15 points and two rebounds and Brandi Mason had 12 points and four rebounds.
All five Barbe starters finished in double-digits. Divine Tanks and Brandi Williams scored 12 points apiece, Koko Daniels added 11, and Bailey Wilson and Ashlyn Poole each had 10.
