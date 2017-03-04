Falls City Sacred Heart beats Wynot 48-36 in Class D2 final

Jade Hill made 9 of 12 free throws and finished with 13 points to lead Falls City Sacred Heart to a 48-36 victory over defending champion Wynot in the Class D2 girls final Saturday night.
The Irish (27-1) won their fifth title, and first since 2015.
The Devils (21-5) led 8-2 in the first quarter, but the Irish went on a 12-0 run to take control. They led 17-11 at half and 31-21 after three quarters.
Lexi Barnes added 11 points and Haylee Heits grabbed eight rebounds for Sacred Heart.
Cortney Arkfeld had 18 points and five rebounds to lead Wynot.
Sacred Heart was 24 of 32 from the free-throw line.
