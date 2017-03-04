West Des Moines Valley beats Cedar Falls for 5A championship

Zoe Young scored 21 points and West Des Moines Valley used a big second-quarter burst to beat Cedar Falls 71-59 Saturday night and win the Class 5A state championship.
Hannah Fuller added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (24-2), who wiped out a seven-point deficit with an 18-2 run that left Cedar Falls scrambling to catch up.
Cedar Falls had upset Indianola in the semifinals but could not match Valley's depth and balance. Freshman Alex Honold had 13 points and nine rebounds for Valley and Jamie Feldt scored 11. Feldt's twin sister Jackie helped out with four points and six rebounds.
The title was the first for Valley and came in the school's 12th trip to the state tournament and fourth appearance in the finals.
Cynthia Wolf led Cedar Falls (23-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Cedar Falls was leading 21-14 early in the second quarter when Valley took off, finishing its big run with 11 straight points. Young, Honold and Shea Fuller hit consecutive 3-pointers and Hannah Fuller scored on a fastbreak layup, putting Valley ahead 32-23.
The lead grew to 18 before Cedar Falls started chopping away at that margin, drawing to 61-54 when Emerson Green stole the ball and drove for a layup.
Then, when it appeared Valley was content to run some clock, Young knocked down a 3 from NBA range. Young fed Jamie Feldt for a layup on Valley's next possession and Hannah Fuller sank two free throws, taking the lead back to 68-54 with 59 seconds left and Valley was home free.
The victory was especially satisfying for Hannah Fuller and the Feldt sisters, who played on the Valley team that lost to Waukee in the 2015 championship game.
Kiana Barney added 18 points for Cedar Falls, Ally Conrad scored 11 and Green finished with eight.
