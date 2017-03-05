New Mexico hangs on for 64-59 win over San Diego State

3:53 Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game Pause

1:00 Lego building contest held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance