Wichita Shockers take down Illinois State in MVC Tournament

Shaquille Morris hoists the MVC Tournament trophy Sunday as his teammates celebrate around him. The Wichita State University Shockers defeated the Illinois State University Redbirds 71-51 on Sunday in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. The Shockers won their 30th game, tying Gonzaga University for the NCAA lead, and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.