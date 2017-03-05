Wichita Shockers take down Illinois State in MVC Tournament

Shaquille Morris hoists the MVC Tournament trophy Sunday as his teammates celebrate around him. The Wichita State University Shockers defeated the Illinois State University Redbirds 71-51 on Sunday in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. The Shockers won their 30th game, tying Gonzaga University for the NCAA lead, and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
dwilhelm@bnd.com

Boys Basketball

East St. Louis senior talks about big performance in win over Althoff

Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Belleville East high school regional semifinal game played at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Sports

St. Louis Blues GM addresses the Kevin Shattenkirk trade

The St. Louis Blues on Monday sent potential free agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals for a 2017 first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick and forward prospect Zach Sanford. General Manager Doug Armstrong talked about the deal and its many ramifications.

Sports Videos