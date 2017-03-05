UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery Pause

0:31 Emergency responders tend to a crash with injuries at Illinois 159

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system