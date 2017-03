Red Bulls spoil Atlanta's party

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room Pause

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies