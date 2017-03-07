Voters to weigh in on mayor, vision for Los Angeles' future

1:15 Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64 Pause

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

1:23 Belleville names new alderman

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:36 Maroons senior leads Belleville West over East