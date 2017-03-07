Intense wind wreaks havoc in Rockies region

Intense wind is wreaking havoc across the Rocky Mountain region, blowing tractor-trailers off roads and keeping an injured skier from being flown to a hospital.
Authorities warned truck drivers not to take risks with the wind topping 45 mph Tuesday. Even so, wind tipped at least four trailers along Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne near the Colorado line.
One worker was hurt when wind caused a building under construction to collapse in Greeley, Colorado. Fire officials say two other workers escaped injury.
Authorities say they called a medical helicopter to help an injured skier, but wind had grounded the aircraft. The 23-year-old skier had collided with a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort southwest of Boulder, Colorado.
The Daily Camera reports (https://goo.gl/P9ZeRy ) the man was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after he was found.
