Rangers' Matt Bush strives to stay sober and keep pitching

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase? Pause

0:42 Work progressing on Hofbräuhaus restaurant development

2:09 Fans give Okawville Rockets a send-off as they head to state hoops tourney

1:01 The story behind the sign: Skyview Drive-In shares photos, history

2:13 Belleville brewery's new facility opening March 25

2:13 'The Lunch Bunch' pays off needy children's lunch bills

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty