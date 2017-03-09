Carter leads Pace Academy boys to Class AAA State title

Duke signee Wendell Carter II had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 3-ranked Pace Academy to its second straight state championship with a 54-46 win over No. 2 Morgan County in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAA boys final at Stegeman Coliseum.
Carter, a 6-foot-10 senior, was 6-for-11 from the field and tipped in a shot with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter to give the Knights the lead for good. It was part of a 9-0 run by Pace Academy, which overcame a 26-24 halftime deficit.
Pace Academy (26-8) got additional inside help from Isaiah Kelly (six points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Jonathon Rushton (six points, two rebounds, two blocks).
Morgan County (25-6) fell short in defending its Class AAA championship. The Bulldogs were led by Alex Woodward with 13 points and Tyrin Lawrence with 11 points.
Pace Academy won the Class AA championship last year and moved up in classification for 2016-17.
